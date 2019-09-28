Once upon a time, driver’s ed was a regular class that students attended during the school day. Essentially, it was a way to hire another assistant football coach.
First semester was confined to the classroom and involved reading the textbook, watching videos and taking tests.
Second semester we hit the road, taking turns driving while our teacher (a.k.a. Coach Osborn) looked on from his passenger seat, specially outfitted with an extra foot brake and ejector seat. (I might have made up that last part.)
Of course, I grew up in Ringgold, Ga., where most of my classmates could already drive by the time they were 14. A few had been making the weekly moonshine run up to Knoxville in the family Dodge since they were 12. That part I am not making up.
Anyway, what I learned from Coach Osborn served me well for many years.
Then I moved to Atlanta, where most of the old driver’s ed “rules” apparently don’t apply.
For example, consider the yellow light, which according to Coach Osborn meant we were supposed to slow down and prepare to stop. For more than 20 years, that’s what I did.
In Atlanta, that will get you run slap off the road. Here, a yellow light clearly means “floor it.” Basically, if you’re close enough to the light to see that it’s yellow, that must mean you can still make it.
Many times I’ve felt a little guilty about “running” a yellow light — only to glance in my rearview mirror and see five other cars trundling through the intersection right behind me.
Or how about the rule that you’re supposed to leave one car length for every 10 mph between your car and the car ahead of you. Remember that one?
What I’ve discovered, driving in Atlanta traffic, is that if I’m going 60 mph and I leave six car lengths between me and the next guy, six cars will slide in between us.
And then there’s the infamous four-way stop.
Coach Osborn taught us, when arriving at a four-way stop, to proceed in the same order that we arrived. The first one to reach the intersection goes first, and so on. If two or more cars arrive at the same time, then the one on the right has the right of way.
Not so in metro Atlanta, where the phrase “right of way” is about as foreign as “NFL Champion Atlanta Falcons.” Here, at a four-way stop, the first car to enter the intersection is either the biggest or the most aggressive.
If you’re driving a Nissan Versa and were raised to be polite, you could be sitting there a long time, while that big Dodge pickup on your left — the one that got to the intersection several seconds after you — rumbles on through.
Hey, wait a minute. Wasn’t that Coach Osborn behind the wheel?