One of life’s greatest joys is knowing your children married well. It must be difficult to see a beloved child with someone who treats them badly, but I can only speculate. Thankfully, I have so far been spared that pain.
As of November, three of my four children are now wed. Every day, I feel like I won the father-in-law lottery. Three times.
My son-in-law is smart, capable, and utterly devoted to my daughter and their three (soon to be four) children. He worked hard to get a good education so he could take care of his family — with a lot of help from my daughter.
Daughter-in-law No. 1 is a high school valedictorian who went to college on a track scholarship. A couple years ago, she completed an Iron Man triathlon, which obviously makes her an Iron Woman — but only on the outside. Inside, she’s definitely a softie.
Following the triathlon, I told my son — a lifelong sports nut and fitness enthusiast — “Dude, you’re not even the best athlete in your own house.”
Along with another friend, they own a thriving business (check out rapidreboot.com), which I’m counting on to support me in my old age, in case Elizabeth Warren becomes president and succeeds in confiscating my 401K.
Meanwhile, daughter-in-law No. 2 is about to graduate with a degree in chemical engineering, which makes her way smarter than me. Sweeter and prettier, too, although that goes without saying.
As wonderful as all that is, I have to admit it was somewhat expected. I always assumed my children would choose fitting partners — although, as I look around, I can see that clearly isn’t a given.
What I didn’t anticipate was the impact their families would have on mine. They say when you marry someone, you marry their family, too, which is absolutely true. But it goes beyond that. When two families merge, the ripples are felt throughout both, for good or for ill.
I’ve been blessed in that department, as well. My son-in-law’s parents are hard-working, salt-of-the-earth folks — at least, they were hard-working until they retired a few years ago and started taking Alaskan cruises and frequent trips to visit grandkids. I now view them as role models.
Daughter-in-law one’s parents are educators, like my wife and me. I want to resent them for living closer to our two common granddaughters, but they’re such great people, that’s hard to do. If we can’t be nearby, I’m glad they are.
And my newest in-laws are some of the warmest, funniest, biggest-hearted people I’ve ever met. They’ve taken my son right into their family and made him feel like one of theirs. I look forward to getting to know them better.
Clearly, one of the most important things you can teach your children is to make good choices. Because, in the long run, those choices don’t just affect them. They affect you, too.
