How time flies when you’re having fun — and nowhere is that truer than in the world of sports. It seems like just a couple of weeks ago we thought the college football season would never arrive. Now it’s halfway over.
OK, for some teams, like my beloved Tennessee Vols, it’s completely over. But let’s not go there.
Some of you may remember that, back in August, I offered some preseason predictions. Heck, I know some of you remember because you sent me nasty emails.
How have those predictions worked out so far? Have I changed my mind? Well, let’s look at a few.
Prediction: “Clemson will repeat as national champions.”
Update: The way Clemson struggled to score against the only decent defense they faced (Texas A&M) and then barely beat UNC, I no longer believe that. I now think the national champion will be the winner of the Alabama-LSU game — the second Alabama-LSU game, I mean, on Jan. 13.
Prediction: “Georgia will once again win the SEC East. In fact, they’re so loaded in Athens that the second-best team in the East is probably the Bulldogs’ backups.”
Update: Apparently, the second-best team in the East is actually Georgia’s starters, considering their performance against South Carolina. Perhaps that’s partly because UGA’s best quarterback plays for Ohio State.
I do think the Bulldogs will rebound against Florida and win the East, but I don’t believe they stand much chance in the title game versus either Bama or LSU.
Prediction: “Tennessee (my alma mater, in case you’ve been buried under a rock for the last 15 years) will win more games than last year.”
Update: Well, that’s embarrassing.
Prediction: “Ohio State will get off to a fast start, blowing teams out by 30 points, and thus be hailed as the team that can finally put an end to Southern football dominance. They won’t be.”
Update: Standing by that one.
Prediction: “At least one coach in the SEC West will be fired at the end of the season.”
Update: I’m not sure anymore, although Auburn’s Gus Malzahn is probably on the hot seat. I will add, however, that there’s one coach in the East who may be fired before the end of the season, and his zip code is 37996.
Prediction: “Vanderbilt will finish last in the SEC East.”
Update: Vanderbilt will finish next-to-last in the SEC East.
Prediction: “Florida, as the Gators reboot, will be worse than last year but still not bad enough to please me. Florida fans will continue to wear cut-off blue jeans.”
Update: Looks like I was half right.
Prediction: “Kentucky will NOT win 10 games this year. In fact, look for Wildcats’ fans to resurrect their traditional motto, ‘Wait till basketball season,’ which was shamelessly co-opted by Tennessee last year.”
Update: Just wait till basketball season.
Prediction: “Whatever happens…will probably be nothing at all like I describe.”
Update: Duh.