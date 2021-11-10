The military prepared Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III for the county’s diversity, pretty much since the day he was born.
Watkins is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who had served around the world and the U.S. during his 25-year career in the military. He served in a wide array of locations, ranging from Korea to Texas to Washington, D.C., during that time.
But, his father was also in the Army for 22 years, and was a Vietnam veteran. Born on Fort Jackson in South Carolina, Watkins spent more than a decade of his childhood and teenage years overseas, living in places such as in Germany and Japan while his father was in the military.
“I didn’t come back to the United States until I was 17,” Watkins said.
These days, Watkins is one of five commissioners elected by Gwinnett residents to meet the needs of a diverse community. As a veteran himself, Watkins has spent his first 10-and-a-half months in office being the voice who often brings up the needs of veterans when he and his colleagues are discussing plans for Gwinnett’s future.
The District 3 commissioner does not see the county’s diversity being limited to a multitude of ethnicities, however.
He sees that diversity to include being from different life experiences — including veterans.
“To me, when (Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson) states in the standards that she likes to see the diversity, the equality and the inclusion, to me that goes beyond race,” Watkins said. “That’s a veteran. Is it a diverse group? Does it have a veteran in it? Is it equitable? Is a veteran a part of it?
“And, for inclusion, is a veteran included. I mean, it doesn’t have to be all the time, but is that veteran or that senior included? Is it diverse with those folks? Is it equitable? Do they have an equal share in the conversation?”
Watkins said recognizing the contributions of veterans to the community, and the nation as a whole, goes beyond simply thanking them for serving. He said European communities treat their veterans and seniors as if “they’re golden” because of their past contributions to the community.
He wants to make sure Gwinnett does that as well.
“I always want to make sure, if there is an opportunity to help our veterans and our seniors with anything that we do, I want to make sure that opportunity is there, or at least it’s heard,” Watkins said. “I understand it’s not always going to necessarily happen, but at least it’s heard.
“And, for me to be a veteran on the commission and not bring that up, that’s a disservice to my brothers and sisters. It would be a travesty for me to not ask ‘What about our veterans?’ “
Since taking office, Watkins has pushed to get Gwinnett recognized as a Purple Heart County and recognized the leaders behind the Fallen Heroes Memorial. He has also raised concerns about the needs and value of veterans when the commission has discussed a wide range of issues, from mental health and health care to access to jobs, economic development and working with veteran-owned businesses.
“Having processes in place where they can also be a part of whatever the community, or the county, has to offer is just important to me, it’s important to veterans,” Watkins said.
Watkins’ own experience as a veteran shapes his approach to addressing the needs of his fellow veterans, but the experiences of what happened to his father, and other Vietnam veterans, has also been an influence.
“Lest we forget, that’s what I don’t want to have happen,” Watkins said. “If you look at what happened in Vietnam, and I experienced that. When my father came home (people called him) ‘Baby Killer’ and all that, and I was a little guy. I didn’t understand why they were spitting and throwing things and saying bad things to my father.
“I couldn’t understand why, and that’s why to show your respect to a Vietnam veteran, you say ‘Welcome home.’ They never had a welcome home, ever.”
Watkins said that, even though veterans in general are sometimes overlooked, female veterans in particular are especially overlooked. He’s hoping to have a female general speak at next year’s Gwinnett County Veterans Day Ceremony.
“The biggest battle is that we forget we have female veterans,” he said. “You think it’s hard for me? It’s even harder for them. The whole system was geared around males, veterans who are males. It never was geared for females, so you can imagine a lot of the services that had to be formed because of our female veterans ...
“No one ever expected to see a female veteran, with her kids, sleeping in a car. That’s happened in Gwinnett. We need to address that.”
Watkins said there are still some ways that the county could do more to help veterans, such as expanding the Veterans Resource Center and working with the Veterans Administration to get an additional VA clinics established in Gwinnett.
There is currently only one VA clinic located in Gwinnett, and Watkins said there it is a high demand for its services. It can be hard for veterans to get appointments for treatment at the clinic as a result, he said.
“It takes me eight months just to get on the phone with that clinic,” Watkins said. “If you’ve never been to that clinic before, it is packed. I mean it is ridiculous ... They’re over inundated. There’s just so many veterans in Gwinnett and you have veterans coming from Rockdale and all of those surrounding counties coming to Gwinnett.”
Watkins acknowledged that it has helped that his colleagues on the county commission have been receptive to listening to his concerns about serving the needs of veterans. He pointed to Hendrickson in particular as a key ally in addressing those needs.
“I think the chairwoman is on the right path and that is sticking with her standard for Gwinnett, I just want to make sure that the veterans concerns are mentioned in the standards,” Watkins said.
After all, this is a mission the Army prepared Watkins for since he was born.
“I just want the veterans to know that Gwinnett cares and that Gwinnett says ‘Thank you for your service,’ “ Watkins said.
