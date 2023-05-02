Jambos will Host its 2nd Annual Putting Fore Pajamas Tournament May 19.jpg

Jambos, a nonprofit that collects pajamas for foster children, will host a fundraiser golf tournament on May 19.

 Photo: Jambos

Last May, the Buford-based nonprofit Jambos hosted its inaugural “Putting Fore Pajamas” golf tournament and raised some $10,000 for its mission, to provide pajamas to children in the foster care system.

Jambos will tee it up again on Friday, May 19 with the second annual “Putting Fore Pajamas” outing, which will be held at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort.

