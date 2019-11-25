There will be several new retail tenants coming to The Shoppes at Webb Gin, according to the shopping center's parent company, Olshan Properties.
The new business include Southeast Asian and Island restaurants, contemporary unisex apparel and a children’s coding center.
In October, EscovitcheZ Legendary Island Cuisine opened for business next to Pure Barre and near Longhorn Steakhouse. The locally-owned restaurant serves fusion-Caribbean dishes sourced from noted island locales such as Jamaica, St. Lucia, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago.
As Island Cuisine always tastes better when paired with a quality libation, EscovitcheZ provides an array of Caribbean beers and tropical drink options for diners and patrons of the restaurant’s eclectic bar scene. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and offers brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday.
New owners of the Pho Restaurant have recently revamped the image and décor of the existing Pho cuisine restaurant. The Pho Restaurant is located along Webb Gin House Road between Venice Nails and Lens Crafters. The restaurant specializes in classic Vietnamese Pho soup which consists of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat – typically beef and chicken. Pho cuisine is a common street food in Vietnam, but in recent years the dish has become increasingly popular throughout the world and in the United States. Pho Restaurant at The Shoppes at Webb Gin is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
On the apparel side, two exciting new clothing retailers opened recently including contemporary ladies’ and girls’ fashion retailer Brooklynn’s that opened this past summer. Brooklynn’s, a fast growing apparel store, opened their new location at Webb Gin next to the Brighton Collectables and White House I Black Market stores. The apparel store has four other regional locations throughout Georgia and Florida. Brooklynn’s carries a wide variety of women’s clothing and accessories.
In addition to Brooklynn’s, LVRG, a dynamic boutique specializing in lifestyle footwear and fashion from the world’s leading designers, also opened this past summer. The nearly all white store interior with contemporary décor and fixtures provides a great environment to showcase LVRG’s colorful products.
In late October, youth coding center chain Code Ninjas opened near Ted’s Montana Grill and Kirkland’s. Code Ninjas, which helps kids age 7-14 to develop computer programming skills, bills itself as “creating the problem solvers of tomorrow”. The innovative chain of learning centers was founded by programmer and entrepreneur David Graham who saw that coding is not only a great career choice, but a valuable life skill. Coders learn how to use logic, be resourceful, and solve problems, giving them a distinct advantage in everyday life.
“The Shoppes at Webb Gin prides itself on hosting an exciting combination of specialty retail and dining opportunities for the Snellville and greater Atlanta communities,” said Kenneth Marshall, Head of Retail for Olshan Properties. “The addition of these new tenants – who strengthen our existing collection of fine dining, high fashion and youth education options - demonstrates how we are constantly upgrading our tenant mix to best serve the changing needs of our patrons.”