The Alcova Elementary School community is getting a present from Gwinnett County Public Schools over the holidays: a new principal.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointment of Jacquetta Baldwin as Alcova's new principal last week. Baldwin, who is currently the assistant principal at Corley Elementary School, will replace Cortina Harris, who has left GCPS.
Baldwin has been with GCPS — and Corley Elementary in particular — for her entire career in education. She joined the district as a third-grade teacher at Corley in 2004 and then became a fifth-grade teacher at the school in 2010. She then became Corley's fifth-grade instructional support and team leader in 2012 and its K-5 instructional coach in 2016.
Baldwin then became Corley's assistant principal in 2018.
She earned her bachelor's degree in human ecology, Pre-K-fourth-grade from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and her master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Central Michigan University.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
