Buford resident Otis P. Jones was recently reelected as secretary-treasurer of the Georgia Transmission Corp. Board of Directors. Jones also serves as chairman of the board for Jackson Electric Membership Corp.
In 2021, under Jones’ leadership, Georgia Transmission:
♦ Completed 88 capital projects, including the addition of more than 34 miles of transmission lines and the construction of 5 new substations.
♦ Navigated a successful executive leadership transition, including the retirement of former President and CEO Jerry Donovan and the appointments of President and CEO Barbara Hampton and Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dustin Zubke.
♦ Continued monitoring developments — and making investments — in cybersecurity tools, training and protocols.
♦ Incurred no environmental violations and no lost-time incidents for the eighth consecutive year.
“Georgia Transmission continues to deliver the reliable, cost-effective service that our members expect and on which millions of Georgians rely,” Jones said. “With the strong partnership between Georgia Transmission and its members — like Jackson EMC — we’re ensuring that we continue to meet that commitment.”
The cooperative elected officers to one-year terms at its April board meeting. Also elected as officers were Charles R. Fendley chairman of the board, and Steve E. Rawl, Sr., vice chairman of the board.
Fendley is a Georgia Transmission member director and serves as Amicalola EMC’s chairman of the board. Rawl is a Georgia Transmission member director and is first vice president of Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corp.
Georgia Transmission Corp., a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 3,500 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 760 substations.
These facilities deliver power to Georgia’s EMCs — including Jackson EMC — providing electricity to more than 4.4 million Georgians.
