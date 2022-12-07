Jackson Electric Membership Cooperative is currently accepting applications for the annual Walter Harrison Scholarship, which provides $1,000 for academic expenses to students pursuing post-secondary education at Georgia colleges and technical schools.
Applicants must be accepted, or enrolled currently, as a full- or part-time student, at any accredited two- or four-year university, college, or vocational-technical institute in Georgia. Student applicants must live in a primary residence served by Jackson EMC.
The scholarship is merit-based, and students are evaluated on financial need, grade point average, SAT scores, academic standing, scholastic honors and community involvement. Applicants must complete an application and submit a biographical sketch with educational goals.
To receive an application, students should contact their school guidance counselor or visit www.jacksonemc.com/walterharrisonscholarship. Fifteen students across Georgia will be awarded scholarships, which are sponsored by Georgia’s 41 electric cooperatives. Completed applications are due by January 31, 2023.
The Walter Harrison Scholarship is named in honor of a leader in the state and national electric cooperative movements. Since 1985, more than $250,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 261 recipients. Judges select winners for the Harrison Scholarship each year based on a combination of need, academic ability, extracurricular activities, autobiographical sketch and recommendations.
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation, is headquartered 50 miles northeast of Atlanta in Jefferson, Ga. The cooperative serves more than 250,000 meters on 14,788 miles of energized wire.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.