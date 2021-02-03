Randy Dellinger, Gwinnett District Manager of Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, has been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the state of Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources Board of Directors.
The appointment is a seven-year term representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, which covers most of Gwinnett County and a portion of Forsyth County.
Dellinger has worked for Jackson EMC, an electric power utility cooperative, since 1988. He is a graduate of Leadership Georgia, the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute and Leadership Gwinnett.
Dellinger serves on many community and professional organization boards. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce — having previously served as its chairman — as well as the Council for Quality Growth, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation. He is also the chairman of the board of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team.
Dellinger, who lives in the Snellville area with his wife Carol, is a member of the Rotary Club of Gwinnett County and has been a Rotarian for the past 25 years, having previously served as club president.
As a member of the Board of Natural Resources, Dellinger will be one of 19 citizens appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Georgia Senate. The board is responsible for setting rules and regulations ranging from air and water quality to hunting seasons and provides input into issues such as the agency’s budget recommendations and legislative initiatives.
The DNR has statewide responsibilities for the management and conservation of Georgia’s natural, historic, and cultural resources, including fish and wildlife, land conservation, coastal resources, historic preservation, and sustainability initiatives. It protects and conserves Georgia’s diverse wildlife populations and provides quality outdoor recreation through its management of more than one million acres of public lands in state parks, natural areas, public fishing areas and wildlife management areas.
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia, is headquartered 50 miles northeast of Atlanta in Jefferson.
