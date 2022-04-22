Jackson EMC has announced that Jennifer Fennell is its new Gwinnett district manager, succeeding Randy Dellinger who is retiring in May.
As district manager, Fennell will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Jackson EMC’s local office in Lawrenceville, including community involvement, member services and governmental affairs, company officials said.
Fennell was born in Atlanta and raised in Stone Mountain. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of science in agricultural business and a master of business administration.
Fennell joined Jackson EMC in 2014 as a commercial and industrial marketing representative in Gwinnett County, where her responsibilities included growing Jackson EMC’s footprint in Gwinnett, key account management of existing commercial and industrial customers, legislative affairs and community and economic development. She was promoted to senior business development manager in 2020.
Fennell is involved with Partnership Gwinnett where she serves as Goal One Chair, executive committee member, and recently volunteered as co-chairman for its 4.0 Capital Campaign.
She is also president-elect of the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, where she has been a member of since 2016. Fennell is secretary for both the Gwinnett Police Foundation and the Water Tower at Gwinnett Board.
Fennell is a member of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Economic Developers Association, Southern Economic Development Council, and Council for Quality Growth.
She is currently a member of 2022 class of Leadership Georgia and a class of 2018 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett.
