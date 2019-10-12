The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $78,600 in grants during its September meeting, including $60,200 of which benefit organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The Boys Scouts of America’s Northeast Georgia Council was awarded $15,000. The grant money will help provide uniforms, handbooks and camp fees that will help underprivileged youth participate in scouting, teaching them to make ethical choices and promoting citizenship, leadership, mental and physical fitness.
Hope Clinic in Gwinnett county received $15,000. The clinic, which specializes in internal medicine and chronic care management for low-income patients, will utilized grant money to help avoid costly hospitalizations, to provide mental health services to uninsured patients in Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
Boy With a Ball Global received $5,200 to provide curriculum materials for the Cross Age Mentoring program that pairs Berkmar High School student mentors with middle school students to cultivate connectedness, self-esteem, identity and academic skills.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are funded by portions of the 192,865 participants that opt to round their monthly electric bills to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. The initiative has funded 1,439 grants to organizations and 382 grants to individuals, putting more than $14 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC — Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe — may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application online or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.