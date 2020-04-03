Several organizations in counties served by Jackson EMC are getting some help from the electric cooperative's foundation to meet community needs during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The Jackson EMC Foundation Board of Directors awarded $142,257 in emergency grants to 19 organizations and four school systems during a special meeting held Tuesday. Many of the grants are designed to help food banks, but some are also intended to support rent and mortgage assistance as well as emergency housing needs. There was some money to support digital learning efforts in three school systems as well.
"Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,643 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,515 grants to organizations and 386 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.5 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005."
The grants include:
• $10,000 to Food Bank of Northeast Georgia in Athens, for emergency food assistance in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
• $10,000 to Georgia Mountain Food Bank in Gainesville, for emergency food assistance in Hall and Lumpkin counties.
• $10,000 to Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry for emergency food assistance in Gwinnett County.
• $10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Flowery Branch for rent, mortgage and food assistance in Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
• $10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Gainesville for rent and mortgage assistance in Hall County.
• $10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Jefferson for rent and mortgage assistance in Jackson County.
• $10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Lawrenceville for rent and mortgage assistance in Gwinnett County.
• $8,857 to New Path 1010 for emergency food assistance to Barrow County seniors, Project Adam residential treatment program clients and students.
• $8,000 to the Madison County School District to provide food for its weekend backpack program, and for the installation of a SmartBus WiFi system that will provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
• $5,000 to Banks Jackson Food Bank for emergency food assistance in Banks and Jackson counties.
• $5,000 to Community Helping Place in Dahlonega, for emergency food assistance in Lumpkin County.
• $5,000 to Lumpkin County Family Connection in Dahlonega, for emergency food for its Backpack Buddy Program.
• $5,000 to Salvation Army – Athens for emergency housing and food assistance in Clarke, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
• $5,000 to Salvation Army – Gainesville for emergency housing and food assistance in Banks, Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties.
• $5,000 to Salvation Army-Gwinnett for emergency housing and food assistance in Gwinnett County.
• $5,000 to Salvation Army-Toccoa for emergency housing and food assistance in Franklin and Lumpkin counties.
• $3,600 to Commerce City Schools to install a SmartBus WiFi system to provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
• $3,000 to Jefferson City Schools to install a SmartBus WiFi system to provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
• $3,000 to Mending the Gap, in Lawrenceville, for emergency food assistance to Gwinnett County senior citizens.
• $3,000 to Norcross Meals on Wheels, for emergency food delivery to Gwinnett County senior citizens.
• $2,800 to Jackson County School System to install a SmartBus WiFi system to provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
• $2,500 to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Food Pantry for emergency food assistance in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties.
• $2,500 to Happy Sacks in Duluth, for emergency food for its weekend backpacks for needy children in seven local schools.
