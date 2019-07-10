The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $77,000 in grants during its June meeting, all of which benefit organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The June grants went to the following organizations:
♦ $15,000 to For Her Glory, a Gainesville agency that provides breast cancer patients in Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties with items that are not covered by insurance, such as wigs, bras, compression sleeves and gloves;
♦ $15,000 to Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, for its North Gwinnett Quick Clinic initiative, which will eventually provide full-time charitable medical services in 10 Gwinnett County cities that currently do not have a charitable health clinic, to help purchase equipment for its first Quick Clinic in Buford;
♦ $10,000 to Angel House of Georgia, a Gainesville recovery residence for women with alcohol and/or drug addiction, to enable indigent women with no financial resources or support in the counties served by Jackson EMC to participate in the program by covering entrance fees and one month of living expense, offering these women a second chance at life so they can become productive members of society;
♦ $10,000 to Potter’s House, an Atlanta Mission facility, to help feed, house, counsel and provide educational programs such as adult literacy to men who are recovering from substance abuse through the Transformational Recovery Services Program at its 570-acre working farm in Jefferson;
♦ $10,000 to I Am Inc., in Buford, for it Gaining Insight & Real Life Skills leadership development program for girls age 6 to 18 in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties, providing training and skills through mentoring sessions and experiential learning to become socially, academically, emotionally, economically and physically competent;
♦ $9,500 to Place of Seven Springs, a Snellville nonprofit that provides assistance to Gwinnett County residents in need, to provide funds for emergency housing, food and prescription medication; and
♦ $7,500 to Creative Enterprises, in Lawrenceville, to purchase industrial workstation stools for its Work Evaluation and Adjustment Program, which provides employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 191,511 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,413 grants to organizations and 381 grants to individuals, putting more than $14 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.