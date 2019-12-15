The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $99,969 in grants during its November meeting, including $45,500 of which benefit organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The grants were awarded as follows:
♦ $12,000 to St. Vincent de Paul — Lawrenceville, for its financial assistance program that provides funds to Gwinnett County families in crisis for rent, mortgage, and food.
♦ $10,000 to Judy House, a faith-based transition home for homeless men who have been incarcerated or under community supervision in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties, to provide housing assistance.
♦ $10,000 to Latin American Association, a nonprofit organization whose “Family Well-Being” focus area fosters stable, healthy Latino families in Clarke, Gwinnett and Hall counties, to help its Urgent Needs Program, which provides rent assistance to families in need, preventing eviction and further family destabilization.
♦ $7,500 to Tiny Stiches, in Suwanee, to provide materials and supplies for their network of volunteers to hand-craft a 28- to 32-piece layette of clothing and blankets to keep an infant warm and dry for the first three months of life, donated to mothers in Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties who have little or nothing for their newborns.
♦ $6,000 to Girl Scouts, to offer 120 Gwinnett County girls from low-income households the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, a program that impacts 15 developmental outcomes that help girls discover their own strengths, connect with others in healthy relationships and become more resourceful problem solvers.
According to the company, Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,069 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,458 grants to organizations and 384 grants to individuals, putting more than $15 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.