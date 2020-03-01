The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $91,504 in grants during its January meeting, including $60,000 of which benefit organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The following nonprofits that serve the Gwinnett area received these grants:
♦ $15,000 to Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry, for its Emergency Assistance Program, which provides a safety net for clients dealing with difficult and often temporary circumstances by providing emergency food supplies, shelter, prescription medications and referrals to local clinics, enabling them to move toward self-responsibility.
♦ $15,000 to Norcross Cooperative Ministry, in Gwinnett County, for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides matching funds to assist clients with one month’s housing costs.
♦ $15,000 to Nothing but the Truth, a Dacula faith-based organization dedicated to meeting needs in the community, to purchase food for the Weekend Food Bag Program that provides food for the weekend to Gwinnett County public school children who have been identified by counselors as food insecure.
♦ $15,000 to Side By Side Brain Injury Clubhouse, Inc., a Stone Mountain nonprofit organization that helps individuals recovering from traumatic brain injury to regain employment and living skills, to provide rehabilitation services for adults from Gwinnett County who are permanently disabled by traumatic brain injury.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,495 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,476 grants to organizations and 386 grants to individuals, putting more than $15 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
