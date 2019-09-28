The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $119,889 in grants and $63,000 to local organizations during the foundation’s August meeting.
Jackson EMC Foundation awarded $15,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank to provide up to 60,000 meals to food-insecure families in Gwinnett, Hall and Lumpkin counties through partner agencies, eliminating the need for the agencies to store the food and allowing the Food Bank to distribute food at a fraction of the cost.
Another $15,000 grant was awarded to Gwinnett Student Leadership Program to provide high school juniors and seniors in 23 public schools with practical leadership skills and training so they can return to their home high school and share the core leadership principles, increasing the development of student leaders.
Jackson EMC granted $15,000 to Duluth-based Mosaic Georgian — formerly known as Gwinnett Sexual Assault Center & Children’s Advocacy Center — which provides assistance for family aftercare and counseling in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, and Lumpkin counties.
The foundation awarded $10,000 to Corners Outreach in Peachtree Corners. Funds will provide assistance to Corners Academy, which works with students and families in Title I schools in the Meadowcreek cluster with personalized tutoring programs, summer camps and parent workshops.
Duluth organization H.O.P.E received $5,000 to help low income single parents in Gwinnett and Hall counties with childcare and housing, enabling them to attend classes and earn a college degree.
The Foundation awarded $3,000 to Georgia Center for Civic Engagement to help students throughout the Jackson EMC service area participate in Georgia Youth Assembly, a model state legislature for grades 6-12 where students learn the legislative process.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are funded by roughly 192,422 participating cooperative members who op for their monthly electric bills to be rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. The initiative has funded 1,432 grants to organizations and 382 grants to individuals, putting more than $14 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Applications for grants from the foundation are available online or at a local Jackson EMC office. To be eligible, the individual or organization applying must be within the 10 counties Jackson EMC covers (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe).
Applicants do not need to be members of Jackson EMC.