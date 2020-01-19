The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $103,005 in grants during its December meeting, including $73,000 that will benefit organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The grants awarded to Gwinnett area nonprofits are as follows:
♦ $15,000 to Hi-Hope Service Center, Inc., in Lawrenceville, to help fund part-time nursing and nutrition services for 20 developmentally disabled Gwinnett residents who require onsite nursing care for services such as daily medication, insulin, blood checks and specialized medical treatment.
♦ $12,000 to Sandy Creek Nature Center, in Athens, to help construct an outdoor play and exploration area for children throughout the Jackson EMC service area to enjoy when visiting the 225 acres of educational and recreational facilities.
♦ $10,000 to Eyes of Love Lighthouse Mission, Inc., in Buford, a grassroots ministry that collects and distributes clothes, food and furniture to needy families in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties, to help with rent on the building housing the mission’s inventory.
♦ $10,000 to Junior Achievement of Georgia, Inc., for program materials, support materials and supplies for the JA Biztown and JA Finance Park interactive programs at Discovery High School to teach Gwinnett County middle school students the concepts of financial literacy, business, entrepreneurship and career readiness.
♦ $10,000 to Just People, a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities, head injuries and mental illness in Gwinnett and Hall counties, to help purchase a vehicle to transport individuals to work and day programming.
♦ $10,000 to Mending the Gap, a Lawrenceville-based nonprofit organization serving the basic needs of low-income seniors, for its Save Our Seniors Project, which delivers a monthly care package of nutritious food, personal care items, cleaning supplies and toiletries.
♦ $6,000 to Norcross Meals on Wheels, which serves Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Duluth and Berkeley Lake communities in Gwinnett County, to help deliver hot, nutritious, mid-day meals five days per week to home-bound or disabled senior citizens.
According to company officials, Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,463 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,468 grants to organizations and 385 grants to individuals, putting more than $15 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.