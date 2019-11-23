The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors recently awarded a total $95,500 in grants during its October meeting, including $20,000 that will benefit organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The grants went to the following nonprofits that serve the Gwinnett area:
— $10,000 to Childkind, a nonprofit supporting families that care for medically fragile children, to help provide in-home care instructions through its Home Based Services program, preparing parents in Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties to adequately and successfully care for their child or foster child at home.
— $10,000 to Chris 180, (Creativity, Honor, Respect, Integrity and Safety) Gwinnett Counseling Center, which serves Banks, Gwinnett and Hall counties with a mission to heal children, strengthen families and build community, to support mental health services and trauma counseling for uninsured and underinsured clients in an effort to end the intergenerational cycles of poverty and abuse.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 193,709 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,448 grants to organizations and 383 grants to individuals, putting more than $14 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.