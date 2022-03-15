The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $90,000 in grants during its February meeting to agencies serving Gwinnett County.
Those grants included:
• $20,000 to Hi-Hope Service Center, Inc., in Lawrenceville, to help fund part-time nursing and nutrition services for 20 developmentally disabled Gwinnett residents who require onsite nursing care for services such as daily medication, insulin, blood checks and specialized medical treatment.
• $20,000 to North Gwinnett Cooperative., for its Prescription Assistance Program, which covers the cost of non-narcotic/controlled substance prescriptions for senior citizens and families who qualify for assistance, to provide consistent access to medication when costs or co-pays are too much.
• $15,000 to Gwinnett-Walton Habitat for Humanity, to provide interior trim and doors, cabinets, vanities, HVAC unit and flooring for house #153 in Gwinnett County.
• $15,000 to Lawrenceville Cooperative, an emergency food bank for residents of Lawrenceville and Dacula in Gwinnett County, for its Emergency Assistance Program to purchase food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
• $10,000 to Asian American Resource Foundation, in Duluth, providing supportive services to members of the community in need, for its Rapid Re-Housing Program that provides low-income homeless families with safe and affordable permanent housing within 30 days of program entry.
• $10,000 to Vision to Learn, to provide free vision screenings, eye exams and prescription glasses for K-12 students in need in Gwinnett County schools.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 205,387 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program.
Their “spare change” has funded 1,708 grants to organizations and 413 grants to individuals, putting more than $17.7 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
