Hope Clinic. 2022 (1).jpg

Jackson EMC’s District Manager Jennifer Fennell, center, presented a $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Hope Clinic for its mental health services program. Pictured L-R: Jennifer Fennell, District Manager, Jackson EMC; Pam Martin, Executive Director, Hope Clinic; Jessica Geller, Chief Development Officer, Hope Clinic; Beauty Baldwin, board member, Jackson EMC Foundation; Jennie Mathen, Chief Nursing Officer, Hope Clinic; Adrian Richardson, Front Office Manager, Hope Clinic.

 Photo: Jackson EMC

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $102,000 in grants for organizations during its September meeting, including $87,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.

Those grants included: