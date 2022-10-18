The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $102,000 in grants for organizations during its September meeting, including $87,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
Those grants included:
• $15,000 to Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett, Inc., in Norcross, for technology needs to operate its two full-service primary medical and dental care clinics serving uninsured patients in Gwinnett County.
• $15,000 to Hebron Community Health Center, Inc., in Lawrenceville, a nonprofit providing low-income, uninsured Gwinnett residents with medical and dental care, to fund the Next Step Project, which provides diagnostic referrals and testing and prescription medication and supplies.
• $15,000 to Hope Clinic, Inc., in Gwinnett County, for its mental health services program to uninsured patients in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Madison counties.
• $15,000 to Junior Achievement of Georgia, Inc., for program materials and supplies for the JA Biztown and JA Finance Park interactive programs that teach the concepts of financial literacy, business, entrepreneurship and career readiness to middle school students in Gwinnett County.
• $15,000 to Neighborhood Cooperative Ministry, Inc., in Norcross, for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides matching funds to assist clients with one month’s housing costs.
• $12,000 to Northeast Georgia Care, Inc. (dba Choices Pregnancy Center), in Gainesville, for its My Baby Counts program, which provides educational materials on parenting skills to pregnant women and new parents in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 207,606 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program.
Their “spare change” has funded 1,779 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.5 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
