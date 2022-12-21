Mending the Gap 2022.jpg

A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Mending the Gap, will provide for its emergency rental assistance program for Gwinnett families. At the check presentation were (L-R) Jeff Diefenderfer, treasurer; Beauty Baldwin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; Fay Josephs, executive director; and Jennifer Fennell, Jackson EMC district manager.

 Photo: Jackson EMC

 The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $114,919 in grants for organizations during its November meeting, including $87,500 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.

The following amounts were given to these nonprofits: