The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $124,000 in grants for organizations during its July meeting, including $84,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
Those grants went to:
• $20,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta—Gwinnett, divided between the Norcross and Lawrenceville clubs’ Power Hour programs, part of its overall Academic Success program that provides club members with daily support, resources and guidance needed to complete school assignments while maintaining educational confidence and ability.
• $19,500 to The Next Stop Foundation, Inc., to serve 20 Gwinnett County residents for 25 weeks with programming for adults with special needs, intellectual disabilities, autism or brain injuries.
• $15,000 to Corners Outreach, Inc., in Peachtree Corners, to help purchase a van to transport students in Title 1 schools to its Corners Academy, which works with students and families to help break the cycle of poverty through personalized tutoring programs, summer camp and parent workshops.
• $14,500 to Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, for its Free Food and Hygiene Pantry, which provides fresh food, pantry goods and hygiene products for the homeless at the Buford-Sugar Hill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library System.
• $5,000 to Bigger Vision of Athens, Inc., for its Emergency Shelter Program that provides shelter, food, showers, laundry and other basic necessities for the homeless in Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Madison and Oglethorpe counties
• $5,000 to Canopy Studio, Inc., in Athens, for its aerial arts program that serves students with autism, developmental disabilities, behavioral and emotional disorders in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
• $5,000 to Childkind, Inc., serving all Jackson EMC communities, for its foster family recruitment program for children with mental health challenges.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 206,849 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program.
Their “spare change” has funded 1,762 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.3 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten10counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
