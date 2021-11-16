The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $80,900 in grants during its October meeting, which benefit organizations serving Gwinnett County.
Those grants included:
• $15,900 to Medlink Georgia, a nonprofit primary medical care network that provides care to medically underserved people throughout Jackson EMC’s service area, to purchase two retinal screening machines.
• $15,000 to Barrow Ministry Village, a Winder nonprofit that provides food distribution, foster family resources and affordable counseling services to needy families in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett and Jackson counties, to provide counseling for individuals struggling with PTSD, anxiety and other family issues.
• $15,000 to Ser Familia, Inc., a comprehensive social services program for Latino families in Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties, to provide youth programming for students experiencing significant learning loss and anxiety/depression due to COVID.
• $10,000 to Gwinnett Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association, Inc., a Lawrenceville-based nonprofit promoting and supporting fire safety education, to provide carbon monoxide alarms and stove top-fire stop devices, an automatic stove top fire suppressor designed to prevent unattended cooking fires, for needy Gwinnett residents.
• $10,000 to Helping Mamas, Inc., to provide essential baby items, not available through public assistance programs, to Gwinnett and Hall County women and children in need.
• $10,000 to NOA’s Ark, Inc., for its Trauma Counseling Program, designed to serve adults and children in Gwinnett, Hall and Lumpkin counties recovering from family violence, child sexual assault, and dating violence.
• $5,000 to Burn Foundation of America, to provide financial assistance with purchasing specialized pressure garments and distraction therapy supplies, which assist in healing and help reduce stress during procedures, for burn patients and their families in all Jackson EMC counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 204,035 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,679 grants to organizations and 406 grants to individuals, putting more than $17.3 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
