The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $80,000 in grants during its February meeting, including $77,500 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The grants awarded were:
• $15,000 to Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry, Inc., an emergency food bank for residents of Lawrenceville and Dacula in Gwinnett County, for its Emergency Assistance Program to purchase food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
• $15,000 to Neighborhood Cooperative Ministry, Inc., for its Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides a four-to-five-day supply of food to needy residents in the Norcross area of Gwinnett County, to purchase food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
• $15,000 to Mending the Gap, Inc., a Lawrenceville-based nonprofit organization serving the basic needs of low-income seniors, to help purchase a freezer, refrigerator, toiletries, groceries and storage space and shelving for food storage for its Save Our Seniors Project, which delivers a monthly care package of nutritious food, personal care items, cleaning supplies and toiletries.
• $15,000 to Side by Side Brain Injury Clubhouse, Inc., a Stone Mountain nonprofit organization that helps individuals recovering from traumatic brain injury to regain employment and life skills, to provide rehabilitation services for adults from Gwinnett County who are permanently disabled due to traumatic brain injury.
• $10,000 to CHRIS 180 (Creativity, Honor, Respect, Integrity and Safety) Gwinnett Counseling Center, with a mission to heal children, strengthen families and build community, to assist children, teens and families receive counseling in order to heal from traumatic events, build resiliency skills and thrive.
• $7,500 to Rainbow Children’s Home, a Dahlonega shelter for abused and neglected girls serving all counties in Jackson EMC’s service area, to help fund programs that go beyond the basics of food, clothing and shelter to provide services such as substance abuse treatment, independence and wellness training, and family reunification services.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 200,223 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,609 grants to organizations and 396 grants to individuals, putting more than $16.4 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
