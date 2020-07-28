The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $89,302 in grants during its July meeting, including $57,500 to organizations serving Gwinnett County residents.
These are the grants that were given to nonprofits serving people in the Gwinnett County area:
• $20,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta—Gwinnett, divided between the Norcross and Lawrenceville clubs’ Power Hour programs, part of its overall Academic Success program that provides club members with daily support, resources and guidance needed to complete school assignments while maintaining educational confidence and ability.
• $10,000 to St. Mary’s Independent Living Extension (SMILE), a Lawrenceville nonprofit where adults with developmental disabilities receive care and instruction so they can engage and thrive in communities where they live, work and play, for its Asleep But Not at Risk program, which provides overnight care staff for those adults.
• $10,000 to United Methodist Children’s Home of North Georgia (Wellroot Family Services), in Gainesville, which provides financial assistance for foster care development, training, recruitment and community building throughout Jackson EMC’s service area, to help close the gap between the need in Northeast Georgia and the number of available homes.
• $10,000 to YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont, Inc., in Winder, for its Pryme Tyme program providing homework help, sports, arts and crafts to children from economically disadvantaged families in Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
• $7,500 to Bethel Haven, in Watkinsville, to support mental health services and therapeutic counseling sessions for distressed children, teens, adults and families in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison, and Oglethorpe counties
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 197,016 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,555 grants to organizations and 388 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.9 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.