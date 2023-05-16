A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check presented to Gwinnett-Walton Habitat for Humanity will provide supplies for its latest house build. At the check presentation were (L-R) Jennifer Fennell, Jackson EMC Gwinnett district manager, Beauty Baldwin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member, and Brent Bohanan, Gwinnett-Walton Habitat for Humanity executive director.
The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $86,200 in grants for organizations during its recent meeting, including $50,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
Those grants were:
• $20,000 to Hi-Hope Service Center, Lawrenceville, to help fund part-time nursing and nutrition services for 20 Gwinnett County residents with developmental disabilities who require onsite nursing care for services, such as daily medication, insulin, blood checks and specialized medical treatment.
• $15,000 to Gwinnett-Walton Habitat for Humanity, to provide a HVAC unit, interior trim, doors, cabinets, flooring and vanities for house #154 in Gwinnett County.
• $10,000 to My Sister’s Place Inc., a shelter for homeless women and children serving all counties in the Jackson EMC service area, for its residence assistance program.
• $5,000 to Just People Inc., Norcross, for its financial assistance program serving adults with developmental disabilities in Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,979 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,837 grants to organizations and 421 grants to individuals, putting more than $19.2 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.