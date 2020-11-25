The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors recently awarded a total $84,030 in grants during its October meeting, including $47,500 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The donations to Gwinnett area nonprofits included:
♦ $15,000 to For Her Glory, a Gainesville agency that provides breast cancer patients in Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties with items that are not covered by insurance, such as wigs, bras, compression sleeves and gloves.
♦ $15,000 to SISU of Georgia, Inc., a Gainesville nonprofit organization providing educational, therapeutic, nursing and family support services to children with disabilities in Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties, to support the Early Intervention Program that provides special needs children with classroom instruction, individualized therapy and nursing services.
♦ $10,000 to NOA’s Ark, Inc., for its Trauma Counseling Program, designed to serve adults and children in Gwinnett, Hall and Lumpkin counties recovering from family violence, child sexual assault, and dating violence.
♦ $7,500 to Lekotek of Georgia, a charitable organization that provides accessible play, adaptive technology and toys, information and resources to children with disabilities from Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin and Madison counties, to provide services through its Gwinnett satellite office.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 198,698 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,574 grants to organizations and 390 grants to individuals, putting more than $16 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
