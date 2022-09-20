The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $117,500 in grants for organizations during its August meeting, including $47,500 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The local grants were given to the following nonprofits:
• $15,000 to Mosaic Georgia, Inc., formerly known as Gwinnett Sexual Assault Center & Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Duluth, to provide assistance for its Children’s Advocacy Center program that includes family aftercare and counseling for clients in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, and Jackson counties.
• $15,000 to St. Vincent De Paul Society—Duluth, to help fund direct aid for housing assistance, including rent, mortgage and temporary housing for Gwinnett County families in crisis.
• $7,500 to Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, Inc., for its Ag Experience Mobile Classroom designed for grades 3-5 throughout Jackson EMC’s service area.
• $5,000 to Connect Ability, Inc., based in Dahlonega, for its Sidekicks Respite program designed for people with disabilities and their caregivers in Gwinnett and Hall counties.
• $5,000 to Georgia Options, Inc., in Athens, for its Person-Centered Support Program serving people with developmental disabilities in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson and Madison counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 207,511 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,772 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.4 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
