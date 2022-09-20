Mosaic 2022.Gwinnett.JFennell.jpg

Jackson EMC’s District Manager Jennifer Fennell, center, recently presented a $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Mosaic Georgia, which will help provide assistance for its Children’s Advocacy Center program.

 Photo: Jackson EMC

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $117,500 in grants for organizations during its August meeting, including $47,500 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.

The local grants were given to the following nonprofits:

