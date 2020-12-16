The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors recently awarded a total $72,319 in grants during its November meeting, including $45,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
Those local grants included:
• $15,000 to Northeast Georgia Care, Inc., in Gainesville, for its My Baby Counts program, which provides educational materials on parenting skills to pregnant women and new parents in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin and Madison counties.
• $10,000 to Asian American Resource Foundation, in Duluth, providing supportive services to members of the community in need, for its Rapid Re-Housing Program that provides low-income homeless families with safe and affordable permanent housing within 30 days of program entry.
• $10,000 to Sacred Roots Farm, in Gainesville, providing a safe haven for women and children rescued from sex trafficking and abuse throughout the Jackson EMC service area, for childcare expenses, educational programming and counseling services.
• $5,000 to Hispanic Alliance Georgia, a Gainesville-based organization serving the Gwinnett and Hall county Hispanic communities with educational programming, financial stability and healthcare, for its literacy program, including ESL (English as Second Language) and GED testing.
• $5,000 to Rachel’s Gift., an organization providing specialized bereavement care for parents who have lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death, for its Support and Guidance Program, serving Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 198,972 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,583 grants to organizations and 390 grants to individuals, putting more than $16 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
