The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $115,871 in grants during its March meeting, including $41,000 to agencies serving Gwinnett County.
Grants going to Gwinnett area nonprofits were:
• $15,000 to Gwinnett County Public Library, a 15-branch library system serving more than 957,000 residents, to provide financial assistance for the Career Online High School, the only program in Gwinnett County that provides an accredited high school diploma program for adults.
• $10,000 to Georgia Conflict Center, Inc., in Athens, for its Restorative Justice Diversion Program in Clarke and Gwinnett County schools, which empowers crime victims and helps perpetrators reintegrate into community.
• $10,000 to Peachtree Christian Health, Inc., an adult day memory center serving home hospice patients, the elderly and disabled veterans in Gwinnett and Hall counties, to provide a part-time program assistant for its Memory Care Program.
• $6,000 to FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress), a nonprofit agency serving children, teens and adults with developmental disabilities and their families, to help provide 18 children the opportunity to build social skills, self-respect, character and community living skills at Camp Hollywood in Lawrenceville.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 205,387 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,720 grants to organizations and 416 grants to individuals, putting more than $17.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
