The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $69,550 in grants for organizations during its recent meeting, including $35,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
Grants going to nonprofits serving Gwinnett County were:
• $15,000 to Gwinnett-Walton Habitat for Humanity, to provide a HVAC unit, interior trim, doors, cabinets, flooring and vanities for house #154 in Gwinnett County.
• $10,000 to Angel House, to provide entrance and program fees at the Gainesville recovery residence for women throughout the Jackson EMC service area with alcohol and/or drug addiction.
• $10,000 to H.O.P.E., Inc. (Helping Other People Be Empowered) in Duluth to help low-income single parents in Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties with childcare and housing, enabling them to attend classes and earn a college degree.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,122 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,816 grants to organizations and 420 grants to individuals, putting more than $19 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
