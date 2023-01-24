The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $82,500 in grants for organizations during its December meeting, including $33,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.
The grants included:
• $15,000 to Salvation Army—Gwinnett, for its Financial Emergency Services Program, which provides rent and mortgage assistance to Gwinnett County residents in need to prevent homelessness and stabilize families in crises.
• $10,000 to Eyes of Love Lighthouse Mission, Inc., a Buford-based grassroots ministry that collects and distributes clothes, food and furniture to needy families in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties, to help with rent on the building housing the mission’s inventory.
• $8,000 to South Enotah Child Advocacy Center, Inc., for its trauma-focused therapy for child abuse victims in Banks, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,374 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,805 grants to organizations and 418 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
