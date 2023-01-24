Salvation Army Gwinnett.2022.jpg

A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Salvation Army—Gwinnett, will provide for its financial emergency services program. At the check presentation were (L-R) Perry Dillman, major gifts manager; Beauty Baldwin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; Jennifer Fennell, Jackson EMC district manager; and Captain Paul Ryerson.

 Photo: Jackson EMC

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $82,500 in grants for organizations during its December meeting, including $33,000 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.

The grants included: