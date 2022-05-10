The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $166,317 in grants during its April meeting, including $112,500 to agencies serving Gwinnett County.
Grants going to nonprofits serving residents in Gwinnett included:
• $20,000 to Extra Special People, in Watkinsville, to provide an opportunity for special needs or seriously ill children from low income or financially distressed families in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties to attend an eight-week camp experience where they can explore nature, discover their own abilities, master new skills and make new friends.
• $20,000 to L.A.M.P. Ministries, Inc., in Gainesville, for its Community Youth and Children’s program, which combines group and individual counseling, community activities and mentoring to provide high risk youth in Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties with a positive alternative to gangs, drugs and other delinquent behaviors.
• $15,000 to Camp Twin Lakes, a not-for-profit organization that offers year-round recreational, therapeutic and educational programming for children facing serious illness and other challenges, to help children in Jackson EMC’s 10-county service area attend its state-of-the-art, fully-accessible camp.
• $15,000 to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM– GA), in Suwanee, to provide anatomy equipment and supplies for its science and math summer academy for rising 10th and 11th grade students in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
• $15,000 to University of North Georgia Foundation, Inc., for its Steps to College Program, which provides summer high school courses for English learners throughout Jackson EMC’s service area to earn credit toward graduation.
• $10,000 to MUST Ministries, Inc., for its summer lunch program, which provides breakfast and lunch to needy children in Gwinnett County five days per week for nine weeks.
• $7,500 to Tiny Stitches, Inc., in Suwanee, to provide materials and supplies for their network of volunteers to handcraft a 28- to 32-piece layette of clothing and blankets to keep an infant warm and dry for the first three months of life, donated to mothers in Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties who have little or nothing for their newborns.
• $5,000 to Bridge the Gap Ministries, Inc., for its rental assistance program serving low-income and homeless families in Gwinnett County.
• $5,000 to Foster Siblings Reunited (Camp to Belong), to enable children in the 10 counties Jackson EMC serves to attend summer camp and Virtual Sibling Connection events, which reunites siblings living separately in foster care or other out-of-home care to strengthen relationships, increase self-esteem, create healthier attitudes and childhood memories.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 205,891 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program.
Their “spare change” has funded 1,733 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $17.9 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.