A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Latin American Association, Inc., will provide for its emergency rental assistance program for Gwinnett families.

At the check presentation were (L-R): Beauty Baldwin, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; Santiago Marquez, Latin American Association CEO; Jennifer Fennell, Jackson EMC district manager; and Odile Mendez, Gwinnett Outreach Center manager.

 Photo: Jackson EMC

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $106,200 in grants for organizations during its October meeting, including $101,200 to organizations serving Gwinnett County.

Local nonprofits receiving grants include: