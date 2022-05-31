A $50,000 check from Jackson EMC will help the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett renovate a building for the new YALLS program. At the check presentation (L-R, front row): Randy Dellinger, Jackson EMC district manager; Jamie Hamilton, Special Needs Schools executive director; JT Wu, Special Needs Schools board member; and Jackson EMC board secretary Lynn Price and chairman Otis Jones.
Jackson EMC recently donated $50,000 to the Young Adults Learning Life Skills (YALLS) Program, a division of Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, which serves young adults with disabilities as they transition into adulthood.
“This donation will enable us to provide the perfect environment for these young adults to further grow their skills in a variety of areas, emphasizing housekeeping, hospitality culinary and foodservice,” Jamie Hamilton, the school’s executive director, said.
“With purposefully built spaces, industry partnerships, enriching programming, and real-world training opportunities these young adults will develop meaningful skill sets that will open doors for employment. This space will also allow us to welcome as many as 20 new young adults to the program and create multiple full and part-time job opportunities.”
The comprehensive renovation will create the Jackson EMC YALLS Life Skills Development Center and include partnerships with organizations like CUSA Hospitality, LLC, a hospitality management firm, that will furnish space with authentic fixtures, aid in the creation of training programs, and provide on-the-job learning opportunities. Similar partnerships are being formed to support the culinary and foodservice training programs.
“The YALLS group focuses on growing independence in the community, workplace and home. Ongoing training, education and support ensure that each participant finds their niche that will provide them with a sense of fulfillment and pride that will keep them looking forward,” Hamilton said.
The Jackson EMC donation was made possible using margin refunds that have been unclaimed by the electric cooperative’s members for five years. Legislation passed in 2005 permits Georgia electric cooperatives to make charitable, education and economic development contributions of unclaimed margin refunds.
