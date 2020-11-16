Jackson EMC recently donated $25,000 to the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, a nonprofit, private school serving special needs children, to construct a new playground and recreation field for students with disabilities.
“This donation will enable us to build a new playground with ADA-[Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant equipment and safety fencing,” said Jamie Hamilton, the school’s Director of Community and Donor Engagement.
"Being able to provide our students with an expanded playground and new recreation field will be a tremendous upgrade to our recreational offerings on campus. These areas will provide our students with both physical and cognitive benefits by allowing for a mental break during the day, increased social engagement, the opportunity to manage stress and release frustrations, along with healthy levels of exercise and physical engagement.
"Our students will love these new amenities and we know they will help contribute to a better experience at SNS."
The Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett provides educational, therapeutic and early intervention services to more than 70 students ranging from pre-school age to young adults with developmental or physical disabilities.
The Jackson EMC donation was made possible using margin refunds that have been unclaimed by the electric cooperative’s members for five years. Legislation passed in 2005 permits Georgia electric cooperatives to make charitable, education and economic development contributions of unclaimed margin refunds.
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation serves more than 238,000 meters on 14,000 miles of energized wire. For more information, visit jacksonemc.com.
