Jackson EMC’s communication department recently earned multiple awards from the Cooperative Communicators Association for a variety of communication pieces developed for members and employees.
CCA is a trade association of cooperatives across North America, including brands like Sunkist, Land O’Lakes, National Cooperative Bank, Dairy Farmers of America and many electric cooperatives. The organization’s annual awards program recognizes excellence in communication projects and programs developed by its cooperative members.
Jackson EMC earned the following honors:
• First place in employee publication for Jackson EMC’s employee newsletter, JEMClips.
• Third place in video series for “Right Choice Testimonials,” which highlighted homeowners and homebuilders who have participated in Jackson EMC’s Right Choice new home program for homes built for energy efficiency, improved indoor air quality, convenience and comfort.
• Honorable mention in illustration and graphic design for “2020 by the Numbers” feature in JEMClips.
• Honorable mention in miscellaneous promotion for a wrap showcasing Jackson EMC linemen for the “Lineman’s Rodeo Trailer.”
• Honorable mention in cover design for JEMCO News, Jackson EMC’s member newsletter for a photo featuring a lineman.
“These awards are a testament to our daily mission of creating engaging communication strategies that enhance understanding of Jackson EMC, its people and its values,” April Sorrow, Jackson EMC vice president of communication, said.
Jackson EMC communication team members honored with these awards include: Casey Abernathy, Brooke Blackmon, Taylor Compton, Karen Ewing, Dekotah Mathis, April Sorrow and Kerri Testement.
