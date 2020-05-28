Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) has named April Sorrow Vice President of Communication. She will succeed Bonnie Jones, who is retiring at the end of July.
According to Jackson EMC officials, Sorrow, in her new position, will provide leadership, advocacy and vision for strategic internal and external communication, community relations and the Jackson EMC Foundation. She reports to Chief Operating Officer Roy Stowe and will begin her new position July 1.
Sorrow joined Jackson EMC in 2014 as customer relations/communications representative and was promoted to her present position in 2017. Prior to joining Jackson EMC, she worked for five years as a reporter, photo editor and sports editor for MainStreet Newspapers. In 2008, she joined the University of Georgia as a Public Relations Coordinator in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, becoming a science writer in in the Public Affairs Office in 2011.
Sorrow serves on the Jackson County School System Parent Advisory Council; the Empower College & Career Center Board of Directors — where she is board chair and is a member of the steering and marketing committees —and she is Community Liaison for Foothills Charter High School.
Sorrow was named 2018 Jackson County Chamber Citizen of the Year, 2019 Jackson County Community Outreach Unsung Hero and 2019 Jackson County Chamber Woman of the Year.
