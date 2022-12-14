2022 Delegates at Capitol.jpg

The Washington Youth Tour Georgia delegation is shown with Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff at the U.S. Capitol.

 Photo: Jackson EMC

Jackson Electric Membership Corporation is accepting applications for the annual Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives.

Jackson EMC will send four student delegates on an all-expense paid leadership development experience to Washington, D.C., June 15-22, 2023.