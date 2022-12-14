Jackson Electric Membership Corporation is accepting applications for the annual Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives.
Jackson EMC will send four student delegates on an all-expense paid leadership development experience to Washington, D.C., June 15-22, 2023.
Current high school sophomores and juniors in the Jackson EMC service region who have demonstrated leadership potential, academic success and community service may apply directly online at www.jacksonemc.com/wyt or through their high school guidance counselor or teacher, who may nominate candidates for consideration.
Applications must be received at Jackson EMC by 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023.
Finalists will interview on Feb. 20, 2023, with a panel of business, community and university leaders to be one of Jackson EMC’s four delegates to receive the Washington Youth Tour leadership experience.
Sponsored by the nation’s electric cooperatives since 1958, the Washington Youth Tour is a weeklong, intensive tour designed to build leadership skills while educating young people about the cooperative business model.
In addition to tours of the national monuments, highlights on the experiential trip feature a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, a Sunset Parade at the Imo Jima statue, a cruise on the Potomac River, visits to the Smithsonian museums, and meeting the Georgia congressional delegation.
