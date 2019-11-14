Another Republican on the Gwinnett County commission has decided to not run for re-election in 2020.
District 1 Commissioner Jace Brooks, who was first elected in 2012 to the commission, announced his decision to not seek re-election Thursday afternoon.
His decision was not totally unexpected since there had been rumors for months that he would not run again. Brooks himself kept the door open, however, saying he was still weighing his options as he got his children set up in college this fall.
Brooks, who has also been mentioned as a potential Republican candidate for an open commission chairman's race in 2020, said he does not plan to run for any other office at this time.
"While my time in public service has been rewarding, it is now time to focus more time on my family and consulting work," Brooks said in a statement. "But my work isn't done yet. Over the next 14 months, I will continue my record of making bold decisions on the Commission to ensure our future in Gwinnett remains bright. I truly thank the people of District 1 for the honor to serve them."
Brooks' decision comes during a rising tide of support for Democrats in Gwinnett. Hillary Clinton narrowly won the county in the 2016 presidential election and Stacey Abrams won Gwinnett by a larger margin in last year's gubernatorial race.
Last year's elections also saw several legislative seats in Gwinnett flip from Republican to Democrat, prompting speculation about whether several local Republicans up for election in 2020 would opt to not run again.
Brooks is the second of three Republicans on the county commission whose seats are up for election next year to announce they will not run for re-election. Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, also a Republican, announced her decision to not run again earlier this year.
No Republicans have announced plans to run for the chairman's seat despite Nash's announcement coming months ago. Several Democrats have announced plans to run for the seat, however.
Commissioner Tommy Hunter, a controversial figure on the commission in recent years who narrowly won re-election in 2016, is the only other Republican commission whose seat is up for election next year. Democrats are already lining up to run for that seat.
So far, Duluth City Councilman Kirkland Carden, a Democrat, is the only candidate who has announced plans to run for Brooks' seat.
If Republicans can't field candidates for all three commission seats and successfully defend them, Democrats will become the majority on the commission. There are already two Democrats on the commission: District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque.
Brooks has been in public office for the better part of two decades. In addition to two terms on the county commission, he also a decade on the Suwanee City Council before that.
The commissioner said it has been a "privilege to serve my neighbors in public service" at the city and county levels.
"I am proud of my record and our significant accomplishments over the past several years to keep Gwinnett the very best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family," Brooks said. "Our efforts to grow our economy to new heights, tackle traffic congestion through innovative reforms, ensure our budget remains accountable and fiscally responsible, protect our world-class service delivery, and enhance public safety will ensure Gwinnett remains strong.
