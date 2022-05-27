The J.M.Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA in Lawrenceville is one of eight YMCA locations in metro Atlanta that will offer free lunches and snacks to kids who participate in days camps this summer.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta said it plans to provide lunches and snacks to more than 1,200 children between Saturday and Aug. 5. The meals are being provided through a grant offered by Bright From The Start Summer Food Services Program. The J.M.Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA is the only YMCA in Gwinnett County that is listed as providing the free meals.
"Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service," YMCA of Metro Atlanta officials said in an announcement. "Meals will be provided at the following YMCA Day Camp program sites."
Lunches will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the snacks will be provided between 3:30 and 4 p.m.
YMCA officials said anyone who would like to learn more about its summer camps can visit www.ymcaatlanta.org.
