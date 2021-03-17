The J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA recently partnered with the Latin American Association to provide meals for families in need.
On Feb. 27, volunteers packed about 14,000 pounds of food for 463 families. Items received by each family included two food bags, one large fresh produce box along with diapers and wipes as needed. Additional partners assisting the YMCA were Helping Mama's, Gwinnett County government, Amerigroup, Wellcare, Caresource, Medlink, Peach State Health Plan and Diaz Foods.
According to a press release, since March of 2020, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has provided 598,877 meals to those in need throughout metro area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.