Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West is retiring and the county is making a history-making appointment to replace him.
The county announced Friday that Deputy Chief James "J.D." McClure has been appointed by County Administrator Glenn Stephens to succeed West as the police department's new chief. McClure, whose appointment is pending ratification by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, will be the first African-American to lead the county's police department. He is set to take over the top position in the department on Aug. 21.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Chief West and previous Gwinnett County police chiefs who have led with integrity and compassion,” McClure said. “The men and women of this agency are among the best in the country, and I’m grateful for the ongoing support of the board and our residents as we strive to prioritize professionalism and bring pride to our community.”
McClure will be the third new Gwinnett police chief in just under two years, since former Chief A.A. "Butch" Ayers retired in the fall of 2019. Ayers was replaced by former Chief Tom Doran, who retired after eight months on the job and was replaced by West in 2020.
McClure's appointment can be seen as a further reflection of Gwinnett's growing diversity as people of color will now serve as the top two law enforcement officials in Gwinnett County. McClure's history-making appointment as Gwinnett's first Black police chief comes months after Keybo Taylor took office as the county's first Black sheriff.
Gwinnett's first Black Solicitor General, Brian Whiteside, and its first Black District Attorney, Patsy Austin-Gatson have also taken office in recent years.
People of color also now make up the entirety of the county commission and hold the tax commissioner's office as well as several judicial seats.
The new chief began his career with the Gwinnett County Police Department as a police officer in 1996. He became a lieutenant in September 2009 and was the commander of the criminal investigations division, watch commander in the criminal investigations section and commander of the office of professional standards. He was then promoted to major in 2016 and was the central precinct commander and chief of staff for the police department.
He was promoted to deputy chief when West was promoted from that position to become police chief in June 2020 and currently oversees the department's Operations Bureau. McClure is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was a member of the special weapons and tactics team for more than a decade, and he retired from that team as the tactical team leader.
McClure will lead the second largest police department in Georgia, with 895 sworn officers and 301 civilian employees serving in the department.
“I’ve been fortunate to serve with J.D. for many years,” West said. “Our department’s mission is to serve the community in an unbiased and compassionate manner to protect the lives and property of residents and improve the quality of life in our community. All I’ve learned about J.D. throughout our time serving side-by-side tells me he’s the right person to carry this department through its next chapter with that mission at heart.”
Stephens also praised McClure's background and experience.
“Our police department is a shining example of well-coordinated succession planning at the County,” the county administrator said. “J.D.’s strength of character and professionalism, combined with the knowledge and leadership skills he has acquired during his decades of service to the county, make him the ideal choice for the awesome responsibility and privilege of leading this great department. I am confident that J.D. will continue the tradition of setting the Gwinnett Standard for excellence in community policing.”
