The longest-serving superintendent in Gwinnett County Public Schools history will serve at least two more years.
Gwinnett County Public Schools' CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks' new term was made official by unanimous approval of the Gwinnett County Board of Education on Thursday night. Wilbanks, whose current contract expires on June 30, 2020, is now contracted to be superintendent until June 30, 2022.
"I am glad to be able to serve Gwinnett County Public Schools for two more years,” Wilbanks said in a statement. “We have a great county, an outstanding school district, and dedicated people, and I am just glad to be associated with them. Over the years we have done some great things but the job is not finished."
Wilbanks’ base pay will be $380,971.88, effective Jan. 1, 2020. He will receive a transportation allowance of $1,500 per month, an expense allowance of $1,200 per month, a retirement supplement of $3,500 per month and a longevity supplement of $6,250 per month. An annual contribution also will be made on his behalf to the Georgia Teachers Retirement System with the payment for year one being $31,822.31. All other provisions are identical to his previous contract.
At the end of his new contract, Wilbanks will have served as superintendent of GCPS for 26 years and three months. He was named chief executive officer and superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools in March, 1996.
Under Wilbanks, the district is a three-time finalist and two-time winner of the Broad Prize for Urban Education, awarded annually to the urban school districts making the greatest progress nationwide in raising student achievement and reducing achievement gaps among ethnic groups and between low- and non-low-income students. The building that houses the chambers in which Board of Education meetings are held was named after Wilbanks in 2014.
In her closing remarks, Board of Education Chairwoman Mary Kay Murphy gave a nod to the longtime superintendent whose career in education now spans more than 55 years.
“I want to congratulate you on accepting another two-year contract at Gwinnett County Public Schools,” Murphy said. “We’re so appreciative of what you have brought to us.”