Should Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks stay in the job that he’s held for about a quarter of a century?
That is the question that has emerged lately, prompting competing petitions. It was also a major topic during public comment at the Gwinnett County Board of Education’s Jan. 21 meeting.
Some are calling for Wilbanks to be fired and others are calling on him to resign while those backing the superintendent rally to support him.
But, the school system’s longtime superintendent said he isn’t yet ready to leave on his own accord.
“I’ve never worried about my job,” Wilbanks told the Daily Post. “I give 100% every day and I work at the pleasure of the board. If that’s not what they want, if they get three votes, they can change that.”
As a five-member board, it takes three members voting in favor of an action to enact it. The board is made up of Chairman Everton Blair, of District 4; Vice Chairwoman Karen Watkins, of District 1; District 2 Board Member Steve Knudsen; District 3 Board Member Mary Kay Murphy; and District 5 Board Member Tarece Johnson.
Wilbanks’ contract is up for renewal on June 30, 2022. But the superintendent — who is in his late 70s and will be approaching his 80s when that renewal date arrives — did not say whether he will ask for it to be extended.
Wilbanks was paid a salary of $621,036 in fiscal year 2020, according to the state’s open.georgia.gov website.
“I’ll make a decision on that as that date gets here,” Wilbanks said. “It’s a year and five months, I think, until that happens ... but in any case, we will make that decision then. If the board wants to take action before then, whatever action they take, I certainly will abide by it.”
The push from community members to oust Wilbanks began to pick up steam and become public as 2020 was ending.
As of Jan. 1 of this year, the school board became majority Democrat and majority minority.
On Jan. 5, Watkins and Johnson published a letter on Facebook in response to the superintendent’s decision to not begin the spring semester completely virtually, even though three members of the school board had asked him to do so.
In the letter, they cited Office Code of Georgia Annotated Section 20-2-61, which outlines that school boards in Georgia are designed to set policy and that superintendent’s primary duty is to carry out the policy. The policy also states that school boards cannot micromanage superintendents, “it shall be the duty of the local board to hold the local school superintendent accountable in the performance of his or her duties.”
It is within that area which Johnson and Watkins indicated they intended to act.
“We are currently exploring ways to effectively supervise and hold the superintendent accountable,” they wrote in their letter.
They did not specifically call for firing the superintendent in the letter, however. Indeed, they followed their remark about holding Wilbanks accountable by adding, “We are hopeful to work together as a team to ensure our students are safe and have quality learning experiences.”
But, in late January, Wilbanks told GwinnettForum.com’s Elliott Brack, “It’s just one of those things. You have two new members who think they know everything, and listen to no one. They want change, but do not know what change they want (other than my resignation). Civic service is a foreign term for them. They want power and control.”
Johnson and Watkins could not be reached for comment about the superintendent’s remark to Brack. The Daily Post sent an email to both board members and two voicemails were left on Watkins’ phone number. Attempts were also made to reach Johnson at a phone number listed on her school board Facebook page. But it did not offer an option for leaving a voice mail and instead directed callers to call back later.
Dissatisfaction with the district and Wilbanks’ leadership started to emerge before Johnson and Watkins were elected, however.
Black Men United for Children President James “Jim” Taylor has been a frequent critic of the district’s handling of equity issues and how it has addressed the issue of systemic racism. He expressed his skepticism last fall when asked if he felt Wilbanks’ acknowledgement of equity issues in student discipline might lead to changes.
Taylor has continued to press the superintendent on the issues of equity and addressing systemic racism in Gwinnett schools.
“Do not think you can simply ignore these issues and they will disappear,” Taylor said in a Jan. 13 email to Wilbanks, which school board members, district staff, community members and reporters were copied on. “The community has grown tired of your disingenuous antics and rhetoric — we want action.”
The question about Wilbanks’ future is emerging to be the one of the biggest issues facing Gwinnett County Public Schools outside of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district’s handling of the pandemic, particularly not going to all digital learning, has been an issue that has divided the community.
The pandemic response is also an issue that critics of Wilbanks have used against him.
“Students and teachers, and staff, are currently being exposed to a disease that have unknown lasting affects and many are dying,” said community member Exquisitive Hundley at the Jan. 21 board meeting. She also raised concerns about disproportionate numbers of Black students being disciplined.
One GCPS paraprofessional, Maude Jones, has died from COVID-19, which her family has said they believe she was exposed to at the school she worked in.
“We look for room for improvement every day, but there’s been nothing that has happened that has caused us to think that what we’re doing is not the thing we should be doing,” the superintendent said. “Kids need to be in school. We need to make sure that our schools are as safe as they can be and I believe they are.
“We work very hard at that and we try to do the things that will mitigate the spread. If people would just do what they’re supposed to do, I think you would see a lot less issues coming up from people going to school.”
The divide over Wilbanks can be illustrated by the fact that there are competing petitions circulating in Gwinnett County.
One petition, which can be found at bit.ly/3jbf0co, calls for Wilbanks to be fired by the school board. The petition, which has 333 signatures and is signed by “The Concerned Stakeholders of Gwinnett County Public Schools,” accuses Wilbanks of having “enabled a racist and ableist school culture that caters to upper middle-class white students.”
The other, which can be found at bit.ly/3reIXLy and is being circulated in Republican circles, is designed to rally support for the superintendent. It had 1,724 signatures as of Saturday. It states the GCPS “has been a leader on a multitude of levels in education for the past two decades” under Wilbanks’ leadership.
The school system’s longtime superintendent said he believes, that despite having critics, the community as a whole supports him.
Parents and community members who spoke in support of Wilbanks at the Jan. 21 board meeting pointed to items such as district accomplishments and teachers spending long careers in the district.
“Going over the last three years, Gwinnett has retired 1,472 employees,” community member Lance Layson told the board. “Fifty-seven percent of those spent their whole career in Gwinnett County schools, so that says a whole lot to (the superintendent’s) leadership.”
Although Wilbanks said he planed to finish out his contract, he did not rule out the possibility of resigning if the community became too divided over his remaining as superintendent.
“I will never say I’m not going to change my mind on something,” Wilbanks said. “I think only a fool would say that. But I do know that I plan to continue to do my job. I don’t know that the community is divided. If you listened very well at the board meeting, there’s a lot of support out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.