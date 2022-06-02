Gwinnett County has long prided itself on being a great place where success lives, but it's got a new accolade to tout: The "best tasting water" in Georgia.
The Georgia Association of Water Professionals recently announced Gwinnett's drinking water had won the right to be called the state's "Best Tasting Water" through a blind taste test and vote that the organization conducted. The recognition means Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources can now compete against other water utility agencies across the U.S. for a national title offered by the American Water Works Association.
“We take pride in delivering high quality, great tasting water to the people and businesses of Gwinnett,” county Department of Water Resources Director Tyler Richards said. “I believe we owe this award to the hard work, passion, ingenuity and dedication of our employees. They work around the clock to ensure our water meets the Gwinnett Standard.”
Like other counties in this part of Georgia, Gwinnett County gets its drinking water supply from Lake Lanier. The county pulls the water from the lake and treats it at the Lanier and shoal Creek filter plants.
County officials said the two filter plants use advanced technology to provide more than 70 million gallons of drinking water to Gwinnett residents.
"The water is continuously tested for quality and taste," county officials said.
Residents can learn more about the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, and the quality of the county's drinking water supply, by visiting GwinnettWaterWords.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
