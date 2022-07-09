Last Sunday, Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula celebrated its 180th anniversary with a look at the past and a vision for the future.
The church was officially organized in 1842 and experienced its greatest growth under pastor Larry Wynn, who led Hebron Baptist from 1978 to 2008. Under Wynn, who now serves as the executive director of the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation, Hebron Baptist made strides both in terms of membership and footprint.
“I’ve seen it change a lot through the years. It’s been a blessing,” said John Williams, whose tenure at Hebron Baptist began in 1979 as the part-time music leader and who now serves in adult ministry, men’s ministry and discipleship.
Williams said that church membership is 8,000, with average weekly attendance around 900. In the late 1990s, attendance stood at some 5,000. And there has been notable land acquisition and construction on the church’s Hebron Church Road campus.
“Around 2000, attendance started to plateau and decline a little bit as more churches grew up around us, which is great because we needed more churches,” he said. “At one time, one of the reasons for phenomenal growth under Larry Wynn was the fact that it was a really good church and there were not many really good churches in the area.”
Wynn preached at the anniversary celebration, with Williams, former pastor Kevin Miller and current pastor Landon Dowden. The service also included music, videos of reflections from longtime and new parishioners, a photo collage on the history of the church and a post-service cookout in Hebron Baptist’s covered courtyard.
Williams said that about 1,200 church members attended the special Sunday service, exceeding his own modest projections.
The most significant changes Williams has seen during his time at Hebron Baptist are in the areas of growth and community involvement.
“I would say the obvious change would be the growth,” he said. “When I came here, we were running 150 or less in attendance … God brought many, many people here. (The biggest changes) would be the growth and the way the community was impacted and is still impacted by the members of the church. We still host many school and community functions here in different buildings as a way to minister to the community.”
The church, which established Hebron Christian Academy in 1998, continues to move forward, Williams said, as “a continuation of following God and what he’s done through the years.” A new ministry is being established for single pregnant women under the age of 21.
“We’re building Haven at Hebron to provide residential care through pregnancy, birth and beyond,” he said. “We broke ground a couple of months ago and part of the future of Hebron is to develop ministries like this to help the community in all kinds of ways.”
For more information on Hebron Baptist Church, visit www.hebronchurch.org.
