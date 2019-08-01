A refrigeration systems manufacturer based out of Montecchio, Italy is coming to Gwinnett County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Rivacold will open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Buford, marking a $5 million investment by the company that is expected to produce 140 new jobs in northern Gwinnett. Those new jobs are expected to include skilled manufacturing positions.
“After 53 years of leading refrigeration innovation design and service in Europe, Rivacold is excited to establish itself in the North American market,” Rivacold North America President Doug Schmidt said in a statement. “Our proven, unique advantage is our ability to provide cooling solutions which are customized to the application’s need. Throughout our experience, we’ve learned that the only way to serve customers properly is to have local design and manufacturing to meet the rapidly changing demands of our customer base.
"For that reason, we are excited to announce our commitment to the North American market, the State of Georgia, and Gwinnett County with the opening of our production facility this summer in Buford.”
Rivacold produces refrigeration system used in a variety of places including vending machines, restaurants, medical facilities and in the dairy industry. Globally, it has 1,200 employees.
State officials are viewing it as a big win for Georgia's manufacturing industry.
“We are honored to welcome Rivacold to Georgia with the opening of their first U.S. facility in Buford,” Kemp said. “Rivacold will join a booming manufacturing industry in our state, and I am excited for the opportunities this new facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Gwinnett County.”
Partnership Gwinnett, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Power and Quick Start worked together to attract Rivacold to the county.
“Gwinnett continues to be a draw for international industry leaders,” Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes said in a statement. “Our diverse community and unmatched business environment provide the ideal location for these businesses to grow and succeed now, and in the future.”
Other local and state leaders also praised the news that Rivacold is coming to Gwinnett.
"Rivacold's decision to locate in Gwinnett is further proof that we are leading the way in advanced manufacturing," Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Charlotte Nash said.
"Gwinnett provides the workforce, infrastructure, and collaborative business environment that these industry leaders need to thrive, and we look forward to their longstanding success in our community."
Buford City Manager Bryan Kerlin said, “We are pleased to welcome Rivacold into a strong network of advanced manufacturing leaders in the City of Buford. Their investment will bring over 100 new jobs to our community and we look forward to a strong partnership with them for years to come.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said, “Yet again, Georgia has proven itself as a top competitor for investment from foreign manufacturers. Our logistics network and workforce training programs like Quick Start have built an atmosphere where manufacturers like Rivacold can succeed. Congratulations to our economic development partners on this exciting announcement.”