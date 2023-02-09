The establishment of outdoor classroom settings isn’t a new educational initiative by any means, but two schools in Norcross are utilizing their spaces to help teach and nurture students in a variety of ways.
Summerour Middle School and Norcross Elementary School both have dedicated outdoor spaces highlighted by gardens that not only provide educational content but also serve as vital connecting points with the city of Norcross.
“We’ve been able to use the garden in a variety of ways, including problem-solving and speaking and listening,” said Norcross Elementary assistant principal Alicia Lapinski. “Our outdoor learning space isn’t just addressing one area — it’s addressing many areas, which we are required to teach. We’re providing hands-on experience to our kids and those who need different ways of learning. It creates a great opportunity for those students to be engaged.”
“It gets kids aware of nature, but it also is helping them being in nature working together and working towards something bigger than themselves,” said Summerour principal Natalie Looney of her school’s 10,000-square-foot Outdoor Learning Center.
Jackie Petree, STEM specialist at Norcross Elementary, said there’s been an outdoor learning environment at her school for more than a decade. There’s a six-bed garden at the school that includes areas for growing vegetables, herbs, flowery plants and pollination.
“Our second-graders use the garden to study the life cycle, we use the insect life cycle and they’re actually able to see these bees pollinating,” said Petree, who has taught at Norcross Elementary for 25 years. “We talk about bee safety and not being afraid of our bees. For our third-grade students, we talk about pollution and how it affects the plants in our area and all over Georgia.
“And we talk about pollinators and why farmers bring in bee hives to pollinate their crops and why there’s a problem with our bee population. We talk about the need for pollinators for our food supply — we could lose a third of our food supply without them.”
Petree established a garden club several years ago that ensured that the site would be maintained and that it could be access by all grade levels. She added that the school is working with the city to develop a dedicated pollinator garden and said city officials approved a grant that enabled the school to erect benches on the site that can fold into tables.
Summerour opened for the 2015-16 school year and had a large area on the campus that became an outdoor learning center soon thereafter. Looney said that the school’s connection with the city of Norcross and the Gardens for a Growing Community organization have paid great dividends.
“When you look at it, it’s one of the largest gardens — if not the largest garden — in Gwinnett County Public Schools,” she said. “We have fruit trees, raised beds, trails and vegetables and through the years, we’ve just been adding to it. We’ve also set some benches up, and have a chalkboard and a canopy.”
The Summerour garden includes peppers, cabbage, kale, cucumbers and tomatoes, and Looney said since there’s no set plan to distribute the harvest, anyone is able to access any food available.
“There’s no fence around it — it’s open,” she said, adding that the school is in the process of establishing a food panty that could well include vegetables from the garden “We’ve started an Environmental Club, and when the kids helping out there they can just take stuff home for the family. When people volunteer or contribute, they’re welcome to take stuff. It’s in an open space we set it up where kids can take it.”
Looney also said that teaching students about food waste is a pivotal part of the outdoor classroom.
“There’s a lot of food waste out there, and the more you can teach kids about harvesting and gardens, even though we’re not agricultural anymore, we need to ensure kids know this component of small-garden harvesting local community kind of thing, which is a big industry now and is popping up in cities all around,” she said.
Like Norcross Elementary, Summerour is also involved in pollinator development, thanks to a student — who also happens to be a Girl Scout — and Gardens for a Growing Community. Both schools’ pollinator endeavors earned a recent visit from coordinators representing Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA.
“We came in contact with Bee City USA and they came out and talked to us about pollinator gardens and we participated in a documentary they put together,” said Norcross Elementary’s Petree. “And they came in and shared some information and gave us some signage to use in our space.”
Given that both schools have a diverse student body, both Looney and Petree concurred that the outdoor sites provide myriad opportunities for connection.
“We are an International baccalaureate school, so we’re building inquiry and awareness with climate and resources and trying to expose kids to the real world through the garden,” Looney said.
“Our school is a very diverse school and it has taught me many great things over the years,” Petree said. “Many of our kids come from other countries and many of them had home gardens. And they may be living in an apartment now and don’t have that garden — something they’re really familiar with — at home.
“So some of our kids have really grown attached. It’s made a connection for some of our ESOL students and it’s something that’s really come alive. We may need to do some translating, but it’s a really great bridging opportunity involving science.”
Providing the space for students to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it in the “real world” has been an integral component of the outdoor classroom at the Norcross-based schools.
“Bringing kids outside is just very, very therapeutic, so that component has been tremendous,” said Looney. “We also have a lot of groups that do volunteer work out there. I have a Junior Leadership Corps that does a lot of community service activities. It gets kids award of nature, but it also is helping them being in nature working together working towards something bigger than themselves.”
